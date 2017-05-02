RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala

Posted May 2, 2017

The 2017 Met Gala paid tribute to Rei Kawakubo, the visionary and designer behind Comme des Garçons. The night led to a lot of avant garde, innovative, and eccentric looks. However, there were also so many celebrities that didn’t seem to get that there was a theme. Click through are gallery for all the red carpet looks!

1. ZOE KRAVITZ

In Oscar de la Renta.

2. RIHANNA

In Comme des Garçons.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

In Prada.

4. MARY J. BLIGE

In La Perla.

5. RITA ORA

In Marchesa.

6. JANELLE MONAE

In Ralph and Russo.

7. SOLANGE

In Thom Browne.

8. ZENDAYA

In Dolce & Gabbana

9. MIGOS

In Versace.

10. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND

Chrissy in Marchesa.

11. LIL’ YACHTY

In Moschino.

12. BELLA HADID

13. HELEN LASICHANH and PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Helen in Comme des Garçons and Pharrell in Chanel.

14. THANDIE NEWTON

In Monse.

15. SERENA WILLIAMS

In Versace.

16. JOAN SMALLS

In Topshop.

17. JOURDAN DUNN AND FUTURE

Jourdan and Future both in custom H&M.

18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

In Comme des Garçons

19. JADEN SMITH

In Louis Vuitton.

20. ASHLEY GRAHAM

In custom H&M.

21. JOURDAN DUNN

In custom H&M.

22. KENDALL JENNER

In La Perla.

23. KYLIE JENNER

In Versace Official.

24. RUTH NEGGA

In Valentino Couture SS17.

25. KIM KARDASHIAN

In Vivienne Westwood.

26. WIZ KHALIFA

In Thom Browne.

27. HALLE BERRY

In Versace.

