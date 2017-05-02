RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala

The 2017 Met Gala paid tribute to Rei Kawakubo, the visionary and designer behind Comme des Garçons. The night led to a lot of avant garde, innovative, and eccentric looks. However, there were also so many celebrities that didn’t seem to get that there was a theme. Click through are gallery for all the red carpet looks!
1. ZOE KRAVITZ
In Oscar de la Renta.
2. RIHANNA
In Comme des Garçons.
3. LUPITA NYONG’O
In Prada.
4. MARY J. BLIGE
In La Perla.
5. RITA ORA
In Marchesa.
6. JANELLE MONAE
In Ralph and Russo.
7. SOLANGE
In Thom Browne.
8. ZENDAYA
In Dolce & Gabbana
9. MIGOS
In Versace.
10. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND
Chrissy in Marchesa.
11. LIL’ YACHTY
In Moschino.
12. BELLA HADID
13. HELEN LASICHANH and PHARRELL WILLIAMS
Helen in Comme des Garçons and Pharrell in Chanel.
14. THANDIE NEWTON
In Monse.
15. SERENA WILLIAMS
In Versace.
16. JOAN SMALLS
In Topshop.
17. JOURDAN DUNN AND FUTURE
Jourdan and Future both in custom H&M.
18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
In Comme des Garçons
19. JADEN SMITH
In Louis Vuitton.
20. ASHLEY GRAHAM
In custom H&M.
21. JOURDAN DUNN
In custom H&M.
22. KENDALL JENNER
In La Perla.
23. KYLIE JENNER
In Versace Official.
24. RUTH NEGGA
In Valentino Couture SS17.
25. KIM KARDASHIAN
In Vivienne Westwood.
26. WIZ KHALIFA
In Thom Browne.
27. HALLE BERRY
In Versace.