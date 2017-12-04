Creative Director, Stylist, and Entrepreneur Ty Hunter has released collaborative collections with Six:02 and Greedilous. His latest collection with Charming Charlie is just in time to have you outfitted for your next holiday party. This is the first-ever apparel collaboration collection. Charming Charlie is a Houston-based women’s fashion jewelry and accessories retailer, the brands mission is to make women happy and inspire them to lead more colorful and confident lives. Get into every piece and shop the collection, here.
FAB FINDS: Check Out Every Piece From Ty Hunter’s Collection With Charming Charlie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Creative Director, Stylist, and Entrepreneur Ty Hunter has released collaborative collections with Six:02 and Greedilous. His latest collection with Charming Charlie is just in time to have you outfitted for your next holiday party. This is the first-ever apparel collaboration collection. Charming Charlie is a Houston-based women’s fashion jewelry and accessories retailer, the brands mission is to make women happy and inspire them to lead more colorful and confident lives. Get into every piece and shop the collection, here.
2. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Hannah Velvet Choker Top, $29.00.
3. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Ethel Beaded Fringe Capelet, $39.00.
4. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Trezure Pleated Jumpsuit, $39.00.
5. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Trezure Pleated Jumpsuit, $39.00.
6. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Claire Burnout Velvet Kimono, $35.00.
7. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Claire Burnout Velvet Kimono, $35.00.
8. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Connie Sequin Dress, $55.00.
9. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Connie Sequin Dress, $55.00.
10. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Margret Velvet Burnout Dress, $35.00.
11. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Margret Velvet Burnout Dress, $35.00.
12. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Racquel Sequin Sleeve Kimono, $35.00.
13. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie
Racquel Sequin Sleeve Kimono, $35.00. Trezure Pleated Jumpsuit, $39.00 + Ethel Beaded Fringe Capelet, $39.00.