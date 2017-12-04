FAB FINDS: Check Out Every Piece From Ty Hunter’s Collection With Charming Charlie

Posted December 4, 2017

Creative Director, Stylist, and Entrepreneur Ty Hunter has released collaborative collections with Six:02 and Greedilous. His latest collection with Charming Charlie is just in time to have you outfitted for your next holiday party. This is the first-ever apparel collaboration collection. Charming Charlie is a Houston-based women’s fashion jewelry and accessories retailer, the brands mission is to make women happy and inspire them to lead more colorful and confident lives. Get into every piece and shop the collection, here.

1. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

2. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Hannah Velvet Choker Top, $29.00.

3. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Ethel Beaded Fringe Capelet, $39.00.

4. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Trezure Pleated Jumpsuit, $39.00.

5. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

6. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Claire Burnout Velvet Kimono, $35.00.

7. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

8. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Connie Sequin Dress, $55.00.

9. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

10. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Margret Velvet Burnout Dress, $35.00.

11. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

12. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Racquel Sequin Sleeve Kimono, $35.00.

13. Ty Hunter x Charming Charlie

Racquel Sequin Sleeve Kimono, $35.00. Trezure Pleated Jumpsuit, $39.00 + Ethel Beaded Fringe Capelet, $39.00.

