Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue’s September Issue

Posted August 17, 2017

Empire actor Trai Byers and model Joan Smalls are living the American Dream in an editorial shot by Steven Klein for Vogue’s infamous September issue. The two play a couple and the photos are giving us a 1950’s vibes with modern day high fashion. Get into this beautiful shoot, the images have a gorgeous treatment.

1. TRAI BYERS AND JOAN SMALLS

Vogue, September 2017

2. TRAI BYERS AND JOAN SMALLS

Vogue, September 2017

3. JOAN SMALLS

Vogue, September 2017.

4. JOAN SMALLS AND TRAI BYERS

Vogue, September 2017.

5. JOAN SMALLS, LARA STONE, FINN WITTROCK, TRAI BYERS

Vogue, September 2017.

6. JOAN SMALLS AND TRAI BYERS

Vogue, September 2017

7. JOAN SMALLS, LARA STONE AND TRAI BYERS

