Soul Readers 3-15-17


Deb Vargus
PSYCHIC EBENY
SPIRITUAL PSYCHIC
Solves all problems, remove enemies, bad luck. Return lovers.  Call PSYCHIC EBENY for complimentary reading. Results in minutes.
817-333-8852

Ms. Jayne
With God all things are possible. God answers prayers. Help with your business, health, luck, court, love  and numbers. Let us pray!
863-844-3870

DISCLAIMER
The New Pittsburgh Courier is not responsible for any advice given by Soul Reader advertisers.

