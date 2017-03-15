Bids and Proposals 3-15-17

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-05-17 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-05-17 Rebid

The documents will be available no later than March 6, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on March 24, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 16, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

The Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School

Sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer, 437 Turrett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 until 11 o’clock A.M., Friday, March 31, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour in the charter school CONFERENCE ROOM for the services of a Food Services Company to provide breakfast and lunch for the school.

A firm fixed price contract award will be made in writing to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The contract will be awarded to the responsible firm whose proposal is most advantageous to the program, with price and other factors considered.

Please email bconey@urbanacademypgh.org to retrieve the bid documents.

The Board of Trustees of the charter school reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Brandon D. Coney

Chief Operating Officer

We are an equal rights and

opportunity Charter School

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND

REPLACEMENT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-12-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FIRE HOSE INSPECTION AND

REPLACEMENT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-12-17

The documents will be available no later than March 6, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on March 24, 3017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 16, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR NORTH SHORE

RIVERFRONT PARK

INSPECTION SERVICES

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive proposals for inspection services for the North Shore Riverfront Park as identified below. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Taylor Blice: Email- tblice@pgh-sea.com.

Project: Inspection Services for North Shore Riverfront Park

RFP Available: March 8, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, Attn: Taylor Blice, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, April 5, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour.

Bids are requested for various supplies including:

Art, home economics, industrial arts and lumber, music, physical education, science, and theatre.

Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Colfax K-8

Restroom Renovations

Asbestos Abatement Prime Contract

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT

OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Langley K-8

Foundation Waterproofing & Classroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 7, 2017

Pittsburgh Phillips K-5

Restroom, Lobby & Safety Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 10, 2017

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district.

