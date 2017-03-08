BLM Advocate Tishaura Jones Concedes To Democratic Frontrunner In St. Louis Mayoral Primary

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones stepped down from the city’s mayoral election in a crowded seven-way democratic primary on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Jones, a 44-year-old city native and a fierce champion of the Black Lives Matter movement, received 30.4 percent of the vote in the primary, but ultimately lost to frontrunner Alderman Lyda Krewson by 888 votes, according to the outlet.
Krewson will now face off against republican primary winner, Andrew Jones who won 62 percent of the primary vote.
Tishaura Jones, a favorite among St.Louis young progressive voters, ran on a platform promoting a legal means to bring about racial equality. St. Louis, located less than 13 miles from Ferguson, still suffers disparaging displacement for Blacks in the categories of education, fair housing and policing reform.
Jones’ campaign received financial contributions from several Black celebrities including Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King, according to The St. Louis American.
In an interview with Mic days ahead of the primary, Jones said she wanted to build a St. Louis that her eight-year-old son Aiden could be proud of.
“I worry about how my son will grow up in St. Louis and I want to do what I can to make St. Louis a place where he wants to come back to after he graduates from college — that he feels this is a place where he can raise his family and where his children will be treated fairly.”
During her concession speech on Tuesday night, she promised to work with Krewson for continued investment in St. Louis’ future.
“I don’t want you to think this is the end,” she said. “We turned this electorate on its head, and I want us to stay united and stay in contact, because we are the force that’s going to keep the next administration accountable.”
SOURCE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The St. Louis American, Mic
