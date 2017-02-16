NBA, Pelicans and All-Stars to assist tornado victims

NBA and Pelicans officials say Pelicans star Anthony Davis will be among a group of All-Stars who will visit destroyed or significantly damaged residences and schools in eastern New Orleans later this week to support rebuilding efforts.

Some retired NBA stars are slated to take part in school visits as well.

The current and former players will be volunteering alongside New Orleans officials and the charitable organization Rebuilding Together.

In addition, the league, the NBAPA and the Pelicans are contributing to a tornado relief fund through the Greater New Orleans Foundation.