Just Sayin’ …Sylvia Wilson’s appointment is big

With all the chaos going on with Donald Trump, it’s making people believe there’s no other news, but there were a few things of importance happening to Pittsburgh Blacks, and it wasn’t just the water.

Well I take that back, Sylvia Wilson was elected, unanimously, as the chair of the ALCOSAN Board, becoming the first female and Black to serve in that slot. She served as vice chair before being elected as chair. She also serves as vice chair of the Pittsburgh School Board.

What makes this ALCOSAN slot so critical is that she, along with ALCOSAN Executive Director Arletta Williams, will be two Black women in charge of millions, maybe even billions, of dollars; especially now, as the city starts redoing its water lines, as demanded by the feds. My understanding is that the water lines must be separate from the sewage lines. But, maybe Trump will undo this, too. If he doesn’t, it’s going to cost a lot of tax payers as well as the individual water consumer, which means we get hit twice. But they say it has to be done.

I say, that it has worked all these years and if it is not broke, why fix it?

With people like Wilson on the Pittsburgh School Board and Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in charge, it looks like they are headed in the right direction. I was very impressed with what Deputy Superintendent Anthony Anderson had to say about his visits to various schools.

