Public Notices 4-3-10

INDUSTRY DAY #4 AND AIRPORT SMALL BUSINESS FAIR

Tuesday, April 30

10 a.m. to Noon

Hyatt Regency Hotel,

Pittsburgh International Airport

Please join the Allegheny County Airport Authority and Terminal Modernization Program Management team for Industry Day #4 and Airport Small Business Fair.

This event is for businesses, contractors, disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) and others wishing to learn more about upcoming early site preparation packages for the Terminal Modernization Program, terminal construction in 2020 and doing general business/procurement opportunities with the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

A national Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach program will also be a component of the event.

The schedule for Industry Day is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. to Noon – Networking opportunities with Terminal Modernization Program Design team and Airport Authority department representatives

Location: Hyatt Regency, Pittsburgh International Airport, Rooms D, E, F

Register at http://www.pittransformed.com

Learn how your business can be part of the Terminal Modernization Program that will reshape the future of Pittsburgh International Airport and transform the passenger experience.

