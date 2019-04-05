Legal Notices – Estate Notices 4-3-19

Estate of MR. FRANK J. HODAN, JR., Deceased of 1341 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Estate No. 021901305. Mr. Stephen Hodan of 701 Capri Drive, 2B, Boulder City NV, 89005, Administrator c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of MS. HELEN J. VELEGDAN, Deceased of 27 Sipe Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Estate No. 021900972. Ms. Denise Velegdan of 27 Sipe Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Administrator c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

