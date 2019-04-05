Bids and Proposals 4-3-19

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time May 1, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

HIGHLAND RESERVOIR #1

PARAPET WALL REPAIRS

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-322-106-1

Work under this contract includes repair and rehabilitation work at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Highland Reservoir #1. The work is generally comprised of structural repair of the concrete parapet wall around the perimeter of the reservoir, cleaning and sealing of existing concrete joints, and installation of a protective cover at the top of the existing reservoir liner.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than April 24, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on April 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

Connection @ South Side Apartments – Pittsburgh, PA

TWG Construction, LLC (“TWG”), an equal opportunity employer, is seeking bidders for the construction of the “Connection @ South Side Apartments” development located at 2984 Sidney Street, Pittsburgh, PA. This is the new construction of a six story apartment building with 280 units. This project is taxable.

TWG is expressly encouraging MBE and WBE Contractors and Vendors to quote this project and there will be the following xBE requirements: 18% participation by MBE firms and 7% participation by WBE firms.

The construction schedule will be as follows: May 2019 – May 2021.

Specifications, plans and bid documents will be made available on April 1st, 2019 free of charge via FTP site for electronic download. Contractors and vendors interested in bidding should contact Craig Dyksen at 317-252-0215 or via email at cdyksen@twgdev.com.

Bids are due to TWG by 10 am, Friday, April 26th. TWG reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive, to the extent permitted by law, any informality, irregularity or omission, and to accept any bid that is in the best interest of the project.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 24, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B190105AR Wide Area Network Fiber Connectivity

B190319A Avaya Support Advantage

B190320 Underfloor Wheel Lathe Replacement

B190321 Multi-band GPS Antennas & Sealant

B181064AR Connect Tix Smart Fare Media

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am April 10, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

CARLYNTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BIDS

The Carlynton School District will accept sealed bids for Athletic Supplies for the 2019-2020 school year. Specifications or bid lists may be obtained at the Business Office, 435 Kings Highway, Carnegie, PA 15106 (412-429-2500 ext. 1107). Bids will be accepted until 9:00 AM on May 2, 2019 at the Business Office and will be opened at 10:00 AM on May 2, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud after the specified closing time. Carlynton School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any bid irregularities as permitted under Pennsylvania law. The Carlynton School District provides service on an equal opportunity basis.

Chris Juzwick

Board Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

MARCH 28, 2019

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Proposals in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., one-half hour later, 11:30 A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

2019 CAPITAL BRIDGE REPAIR CONTRACT

VARIOUS BRIDGES

WITHIN

VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. AA00-2019

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this Project, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us); click Government, Public Works and Facilities Management, Public Works, Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

TERMINAL MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

INDEPENDENT TESTING – AGENCY SERVICES

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to enter into two separate contracts to perform Independent Testing Services (ITS) for the Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). The intent of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to solicit qualified ITS Teams to provide professional inspection and testing services for the TMP and produce reports and recommendations for acceptance and/or conformance per codes and specifications for construction of the TMP. The detailed RFP, including the schedule, is available at www.pittransformed.com.

Legal Notice

Request for Proposal

FOR PREPARATION OF AN ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE

The County of Allegheny is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to provide an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice as required by Title 24 CFR 91 and 24 Part 570 of the Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program, both of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This study should provide an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice in Allegheny County. The analysis will not include the City of McKeesport, the Municipality of Penn Hills, and the Public Housing Authorities of McKeesport and/or Allegheny County or the City of Pittsburgh.

Complete copies of the proposal requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Nathan Wetzel, Assistant Manager

Allegheny County Department of Economic Development

(412) 350-3724

nathan.wetzel@county.allegheny.pa.us

The County of Allegheny reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals or to waive any informalities. One original and five (5) copies of the proposal must be received by 4 p.m., May 31 2019. They can be hand delivered or mailed to the following address:

Allegheny County Department of

Economic Development

Housing and Human

Services Division

One Chatham Center

112 Washington Place, 9th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn.: Nathan Wetzel,

Asst. Manager

The County of Allegheny hereby notifies all respondents that it will affirmatively ensure that all minority and women’s business enterprises and veteran owned small businesses will be afforded full opportunity to submit and participate in proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of gender, race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 1000 Ft Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: Ryan Buries, Email: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6179. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found on Accu-Copy’s website: http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Installation of Variable Frequency Controllers (Drives)

Bid Package Available: March 27, 2019

Approximate Value: $85,000

Time/Date/Location for Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM, Thurs., Apr. 4, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:15 PM, Thurs., Apr. 18, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 24, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE MAINTENANCE SERVICES

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-GI-105-0

Work under this contract includes green infrastructure (GI) maintenance services at various sites located throughout PWSA’s service area as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than April 17, 2019.

A pre-bid will not be held for this contract.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Provider to Manage Two Existing Permanent Supportive Housing Programs. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 19, 2019.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

BIDS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Kevin Mielcarek – E-mail: kmielcarek@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Bid Package Name: DLCC Chilled Water Plant East Cooling Tower Fan Motors

Bid Package Available: March 27, 2019

Approximate Value: $40,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 2:00 PM, April 4, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:15 PM, April 18, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 – East Lobby

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

March 25, 2019

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Proposals in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., one-half hour later, 11:30 A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

BROADLAWN DRIVE (BUENA VISTA AND LOVEDALE ROAD)

LATERAL SUPPORT WEST OF LINCOLN HALL ROAD

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 4054-0004

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this Project, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us); click Government, Public Works and Facilities Management, Public Works, Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

