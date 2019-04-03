Hands-on Bloomfield residents are defining their hopes for the neighborhood’s ‘gateway’ property

At a Feb. 23 community workshop, David Kushner, Fred Mergner and Jess Cook plot out their ideas for the Bloomfield gateway. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)
With the future character of Bloomfield in question, more than 50 residents gathered at West Penn Hospital and recalled their favorite neighborhood memories using hair curlers, action figures, dice and other trinkets.
David Weber, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1997, presented a figurine he said reminded him of a kid in a costume and the memory of taking his son to Bloomfield’s annual Halloween parade.
Nathan Salamacha, one of the younger adults in the group, took an imaginary walk down Liberty Avenue. “Here’s the church, this is Angelo’s pizza right here, here’s Crazy Mocha, Wai Wai Chinese and Gryphon’s Tea.”
Responding to a prompt at a January community meeting, participants used the trinkets to reminisce and mark the most memorable components of the neighborhood. The exercise was the first step in a hands-on process to give residents a say in what happens to one of Bloomfield’s most important properties, the ShurSave IGA.