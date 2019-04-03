Hands-on Bloomfield residents are defining their hopes for the neighborhood’s ‘gateway’ property

With the future character of Bloomfield in question, more than 50 residents gathered at West Penn Hospital and recalled their favorite neighborhood memories using hair curlers, action figures, dice and other trinkets.

David Weber, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1997, presented a figurine he said reminded him of a kid in a costume and the memory of taking his son to Bloomfield’s annual Halloween parade. Nathan Salamacha, one of the younger adults in the group, took an imaginary walk down Liberty Avenue. “Here’s the church, this is Angelo’s pizza right here, here’s Crazy Mocha, Wai Wai Chinese and Gryphon’s Tea.” Responding to a prompt at a January community meeting, participants used the trinkets to reminisce and mark the most memorable components of the neighborhood. The exercise was the first step in a hands-on process to give residents a say in what happens to one of Bloomfield’s most important properties, the ShurSave IGA. For more than 35 years, Bloomfield residents have bought groceries at the store at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and the Bloomfield Bridge — an area known as the gateway to the Bloomfield. Now the property is being eyed for private redevelopment, and residents are hoping to present ideas to preserve Bloomfield’s character as a diverse and affordable neighborhood. Bloomfield Development Corp., along with the affordable housing nonprofit ACTION-Housing and the Lawrenceville-based design firm Studio for Spatial Practice [SFSP], convened pairs of workshops in January and February to create a formal set of community recommendations for the site. The results will be presented at a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 10 at West Penn Hospital. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/hands-on-bloomfield-residents-are-defining-their-hopes-for-the-neighborhoods-gateway-property/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: