Allegheny County charter schools struggle to close racial achievement gaps

Brick-and-mortar charter schools differ from traditional public schools in format, philosophies and funding, but new state data shows that Allegheny County charter schools similarly struggle to close achievement gaps between Black and White students.

White students in 10 local charter schools outperformed Black students by double digits in state tests, according to 2017-18 data from the Department of Education’s Future Ready PA index.

Experts who study the achievement gap between Black and White students told PublicSource the disparities are more an issue of equity than ability. They cite such contributing factors as socioeconomics, implicit teacher bias, disparate discipline and lower expectations projected on black students.

Among the charters, the highest achievement gaps were found in the highest-achieving schools, which are City Charter High School, with grades 9 to 12, and Environmental Charter School, which has grades K-8.

City Charter had a 47.9 percentage-point gap between Black and White students in algebra.

“We understand, and we see that it is an urgent issue that we have to work on,” said Dara Ware Allen, who became principal and CEO of City Charter in August.

Environmental Charter School had a 45.3 percentage-point gap in math and a 41.8 percentage-point gap in English. Black students make up 15.4 percent of the school’s population, the lowest Black enrollment of any charter school in the county.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/racial-achievement-charter/