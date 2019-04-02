Ted Johnson appointed Chairman of PA Probation and Parole Board

Governor Tom Wolf recently appointed Theodore W. “Ted” Johnson chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. Johnson has served as a board member since 2016.

“I am pleased to appoint Ted, a seasoned and experienced professional working with the inmate and parolee population in Pennsylvania, who will take on the responsibility of chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release about the Feb. 6 appointment. “I look forward to working with him and to seeing how his leadership continues to move the board forward.”

Statute states that the board chair “shall direct the operations of the Board and fulfill the functions established by the Act. Preside at all meetings of the Board and perform all the duties and functions of the chair thereof.”

The board serves as the exclusive and independent decision-making body with regard to decisions to parole, re-parole, commit and recommit for violations of parole and to discharge persons sentenced by any court at any time to imprisonment in a correctional institution.

Johnson, an Erie native and Pittsburgh resident, most recently served as deputy director of THE PROGRAM for Offenders Inc., in Pittsburgh, and has served as an adjunct professor teaching undergraduate courses in criminal justice and intelligence studies at Point Park University.

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree from Edinboro University and a master’s degree in leadership from Carlow University.

He sits on the board of trustees for Grove City College in Grove City and the U.S. Attorney’s Community Police Relations Committee, and is a founding member of Men Against Destruction, Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS). He is a past president of the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

