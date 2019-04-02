Mosque attack shows threat of White nationalism

The gunman behind the mosque terror shootings in New Zealand that left 49 people dead on March 15 shows the worldwide threat of White nationalism today.

Brenton Tarrant, the 28-year-old Australian White nationalist, left behind a 74-page document in which he expressed his hatred for immigrants and Muslims.

In the manifesto, Tarrant explained who he was and his reasoning for the attack. Three people have been detained for the attack.

He wrote that an attack in New Zealand would show that no place on earth was safe and that even a country as far away as New Zealand is subject to mass immigration.

New Zealand is considered to be a country where immigrants and refugees are welcomed. The prime minister announced last year the country of nearly 5 million would increase its annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 starting in 2020.

In the manifesto, the gunman talks about a conflict between people of European descent and Muslims, often framing it in terms of the Crusades.

He wrote that his desire for violence grew when he arrived in France, where he became enraged by the sight of immigrants in the cities and towns he visited.

The gunman plotted his attack months ago. A video that was apparently live streamed by the shooter shows in horrifying detail the gunman spraying worshippers inside the mosque with bullets, sometimes re-firing at people he has already shot down.

The attacker had a long wish list for what he hoped the attack to achieve. Included among his goals- reduce immigration by intimidating immigrants; drive a wedge between NATO and the Turkish people; further polarize and destabilize the West and create more conflict over gun laws in the U.S., thus leading to a civil war that would ultimately result in a separation of races.

The number 14 is seen on his rifle which may be a reference to the “14 Words,” a White supremacist slogan attributed in part to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

His victims, he wrote, were chosen because he saw them as invaders who would replace the White race. He predicted he would feel no remorse for their deaths. In the video he live streamed of the shooting he simply says: “Let’s get this party started.”

The mosque terror attack was not the result of some mentally deranged individual who suddenly snapped, but a carefully plotted heinous attack by a White nationalist.

The gunman’s words and actions demonstrate an orchestrated attack, the latest in a line of attacks by White nationalists. We must face the fact that White nationalism has taken root in America and Europe and is expressing itself in hate and violence. Both national and local law enforcement must take this threat as seriously as it would if it was committed by Al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Politicians and other public figures must be strongly condemned whenever they express incendiary anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric that inspires White nationalists.

(Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: