Larry C. Pickett reappointed to Clarion University Council of Trustees

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Larry C. Pickett has been reappointed to the Clarion University Council of Trustees.

Pickett first served on the Council of Trustees from 2009 to 2012 and was reappointed in 2018.

Pickett, a 2012 New Pittsburgh Courier “Men of Excellence” honoree, is a Process Improvement Project Manager for the Finance Division at Carnegie Mellon University. He’s responsible for managing projects that support Process Improvement (PI) initiatives, including system implementations at CMU. He uses statistical analysis, LEAN and Six Sigma methodologies to provide expert PI and project management services to complex projects at CMU.

Pickett is a certified six sigma black belt (CSSBB) and certified project manager. He leads projects from their original state to final implementation integrating structured methodologies and using industry standards. Pickett develops, analyzes and presents data evidence and solutions to CMU senior leadership and key business partners. He also manages processes designed to improve payroll systems.

As a member of the Council of Trustees, Pickett serves as Chairman of the Facilities Committee and member of the Presidential Leadership Review Committee. Responsibilities include the establishment of academic programs and approval of operating and capital budgets.

Pickett earned an M.B.A. with emphasis in Management of Technologies from California University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. degree in Leadership and Liberal Studies from Duquesne University, and a B.A. degree from Clarion University.

In a release on Clarion University’s website, the Clarion University Council of Trustees is comprised of 11 members who, except for the student member, are nominated and appointed by the governor of Pennsylvania, with the advice and consent of the Senate. The powers and duties of the Council include the establishment of academic programs and schools for consideration by the State System Board of Governors; review and approval of annual operating capital budgets, fees, purchases and contracts; participation in university and system-wide strategic planning; review and approval of policies and procedures governing the use of university facilities and property; annual inspection of university facilities; and the annual evaluation of the president.

