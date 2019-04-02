In housing authority’s attempt to privatize public housing, missteps bear down on Glen Hazel residents

Danielle Williamson is exasperated at how little she’s been told about when, or even if, she’ll need to uproot from her Glen Hazel Heights townhouse as part of a $12 million renovation to the former public housing complex.

Since November, New York-based Arco Management has managed the property, taking over for the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] in a bid to remodel the townhouses and nearby high-rise.

According to some residents, the change has been chaotic.

“If you ask five questions on the same subject, you get five different answers. It’s frightening, it really is,” said Kenneth Robinson, 66, a school bus driver who has lived in the same unit for 14 years.

Residents like Williamson and Robinson don’t know where in the Glen Hazel apartments they’ll end up, how long they might be pushed out by construction crews and how they’ll be impacted as private property managers take over for city housing authority workers.

Some residents have recently been told — erroneously — that they owe big sums in unpaid rent.

“I feel like a piece of dog meat. We don’t get any respect. I asked them, ‘Can I please get a note so I can get an organization to help me?’” Williamson said of Arco’s team. “I can’t even get a letter, a rent receipt. Everything is hearsay, nothing in writing.”

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-housing-authority-glen-hazel-rad-conversion/