The continued marginalization of Blacks by Democrats

Am I the only one who sees the constant marginalization of Blacks by Democrats?

White elitist Democrats have done more damage to the Black community than any person with a white hood over his head or any confederate statute resting on the grounds of any state capitol.

One need look no further than the 2020 Democrat presidential field.

Democrats have always considered Blacks to be ignorant and lacking the political sophistication to see when they are being played.

The media appointed Black leaders like Al Sharpton, William Barber, Maxine Waters, are guilty of willingly being used to sell out their own community.

You also have radical leftist groups like the NAACP, the National Urban League, and the Congressional Black Caucus willingly being used as pawns to destroy their own communities.

As I have stated many times, these groups represent their membership, not the Black community. There is a big difference.

Have you ever noticed when these presidential candidates go into the Hispanic community, they discuss “specific” policy prescriptions that affect this community? Amnesty for illegals, in-state tuition for illegals, free health care for illegals, and more Hispanic representation in every aspect of our society, i.e. their staffs.

The same thing for the homosexual community. These candidates are constantly willing to dilute the standing of Blacks to give more to other groups. When did homosexuality become a civil right? I don’t recall anyone asking the Black community about this.

These candidates want to bring homosexuals under the Civil Rights Act of 1964; again, specific proposed legislation.

Now, juxtapose the above to when they speak to the Black community. They talk about reparations, “White privilege,” social justice, or naming a Black as their running mate, with the full knowledge that this will never happen.

WTF??????? What kind of policy proposal is that? What the hell does White privilege mean? What is social justice?

How many jobs will these idiotic pronouncements create for Blacks? How will they prevent one more Black kid from being murdered? What the hell does any of this have to do with the here and now?

Why is it that liberals can offer specific policy prescriptions to every community other than Blacks?

Deep down in their tony, private, ritzy Georgetown parties, radical liberals really do think Black folks are stupid; and they know IF and when a few media appointed Blacks like Sharpton or the NAACP raises their head to complain about something, all they need to do is simply throw them a few dollars or take a picture with them and they will come down with a sudden case of laryngitis.

Don’t believe me? I thought Sharpton, the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus all called for the governor and attorney general of Virginia to resign after admitting their use of blackface.

Last time I checked, they are still in office and these Blacks have moved on to talking about how Trump is supposed to be a racist; but obviously, it’s ok for Democrats to be racist.

Democrats don’t take Black folks seriously, never have and never will. They know all they have to do is show up at these groups’ annual conferences, invoke the name of King and Kaepernick and keep it moving.

And yes, even the Black presidential candidates are guilty of the same thing. They are quick to do an Obama. “I am not running to be the Black president; I am running to be president.”

Remember when Newsweek called Obama the “First Gay President?” He didn’t object to that. As a matter of fact, he openly embraced it. He only objected to being called a Black president. Hmmmm

Can someone explain to me why Booker and Harris wouldn’t hire a Black campaign manager? Blacks of today are more concerned about multiculturalism more than creating opportunities for their own.

Liberals “claim” they care so much about Blacks, but there has never been a Black to head a major Hollywood studio; homosexuals claim to be so into equality, but why has a Black never led any of their homosexual organizations, like the Human Rights Campaign? Why has the Humane Society of America never had a Black leader? Just a thought.

These Black presidential candidates seem to have more high-ranking Hispanic staffers than they do Blacks. How they hell is that even possible?

Say what you will about Jesse Jackson, but without his two failed presidential campaigns from 1984 and 1988, there would be no Donna Brazile, Ron Brown, Alexis Herman, Leah Daughtry, Minyon Moore, etc. They all are rooted in the Jackson branch of Democratic politics.

Al Sharpton and Obama have no branches extending from their presidential campaigns when it comes to the Black community.

If Blacks don’t open the doors of opportunity for their own people, why should we expect Whites to do for us what we are not willing to do for ourselves?

This is why Black voters are not taken seriously by liberals!

(Raynard Jackson is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF).

