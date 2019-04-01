Satonya Fair named Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at ELC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Satonya C. Fair JD as the organization’s Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer (CPO). She is responsible for the organization’s philanthropic engagement strategy ensuring that all charitable efforts support The ELC’s strategic vision of opening pathways of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. Fair reports to The ELC’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Satonya is a welcome addition to The ELC’s senior leadership team as we pursue a strategic vision with a core focus on strengthening economic leadership and vitality in the Black community,” says Skip Spriggs, ELC President and CEO. “She will leadThe ELC’s philanthropic focus on investments in social enterprise, closing the achievement gap, developing next generation black leadership and highlighting the continued need to drive greater diversity in the workplace.”

“It is such an honor to have both the responsibility and the opportunity to expand The ELC’s impact on Black leadership and communities,” says Fair. “The strength of The ELC lies within its members and strategic partners, and I look forward to serving as a steward of the legacy and resources of such a highly regarded organization.”

Prior to The ELC, Fair served as the Director of Grants Management at the Annie E. Casey Foundation where she and her team were responsible for administration of more than $100MM in charitable investments annually. She led the development of a customized grants management system including a comprehensive online grant portal. Her work concentrated on system innovations within her department and throughout the foundation with an emphasis on utilizing data to drive decision-making and accountability.

Before joining the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Fair supported Citi’s Global Community Development with responsibilities that spanned corporate and foundation giving, employee engagement and volunteerism, program development and outcome measurement. Prior to joining Citi, Satonya was Community Relations Manager at The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

Fair earned a JD from the University of Cincinnati and a BA in Psychology and Political Science from Miami University (Ohio). She graduated from the Council on Foundation’s Career Pathways executive leadership program and is a certified Change Management practitioner. She is an active volunteer with many efforts including PEAK Grantmaking, the Technology Affinity Group, the Association of Baltimore Area Grantmakers and the Bridges Program in Baltimore.

