Public Notices 3-27-19

2019 EMERGENCY

SOLUTIONS GRANTS (ESG) PROGRAM

NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY

Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) and the City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget would like to announce that applications are available for the 2019 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program. These applications can also be used for any ESG funding that ACED and/or the City of Pittsburgh may apply for through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and/or the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (PA-DCED). Funds are awarded to both jurisdictions from HUD and/or PA-DCED.

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to: (1) engage homeless individuals and families living on the streets; (2) improve the number and quantity of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; (3) help operate these shelters; (4) provide essential services to shelter residents; (5) rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and (6) prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless. Agencies awarded funds are required to participate in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) except for domestic violence shelters, they must use a comparable database to HMIS.

Below are the ESG eligible components.

1) Street Outreach funds may be used for essential services related to reaching out to unsheltered homeless individuals and families connecting them with emergency shelter, housing, or critical services, and providing them with urgent, non-facility-based care. Eligible costs include engagement, case management, emergency health and mental health services, and transportation

2) Emergency Shelter funds may be used for providing essential services, including services to special populations, to homeless families and individuals in emergency shelters, operating expenses and renovating emergency shelters. Because these costs are focused on emergency shelter, a transitional facility will only be eligible to receive Emergency Solutions Grants funds for these costs if:

It meets BOTH of the following criteria under the new emergency shelter definition:

a) Its primary purpose is to provide a temporary shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless; and

b) It does not require occupants to sign leases or occupancy agreements

OR

It received funds under a FY2010 ESG grant and met the criteria under the former emergency shelter definition (“any facility, the primary purpose of which is to provide temporary or transitional shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless.”)

3) Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing funds may be used for rental assistance,

housing relocation and stabilization services, Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspection services, rent reasonableness and Fair Market Rent (FMS) analysis. The centralized intake will be provided by Allegheny County Department of Human Services Allegheny Link.

4) Data Collection (HMIS) – Allegheny County Department of Human Services will provide the data collection and evaluation services.

To receive an application, contact Elizabeth Daniels-Totten, City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget at (412) 255-0740 or by e-mail at elizabeth.daniels-totten@pittsburghpa.gov or Tammy Pifer, Allegheny County Economic Development at (412) 350-1197 or by e-mail at tammy.pifer@alleghenycounty.us.

If interested in applying for funding, please submit an original application, along with one (1) copy of the agency audit or financial statement, plus six (6) copies of the application excluding the audit or financial statement.

Applications should be mailed to: Elizabeth Daniels-Totten, City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget, 200 Ross St., Suite 201, Pittsburgh PA 15219

Applications are due by close of business on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Postmarked dates do not meet the deadline.

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 27, 2019

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street

2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about April 12, 2019 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a real estate project. The vacant structure located at 141 Maxwell Way will be demolished to clear the site for a future mixed-income mixed-use development. The building is described as a multiple occupancy home that contains 1,620 square feet. The 141 Maxwell Way site is needed for a future development that includes a school building located at 540 Larimer Avenue with an adjacent auditorium and gymnasium. The school building will be developed into 35 mixed-income housing units. The gymnasium and auditorium will be White Boxed for future commercial development spaces. Each commercial space is approximately 3,000 square feet. The 141 Maxwell Way site will be used for parking for the development. The development also includes seven (7) townhouse units to be built on Winslow Street. There will be a total of 45 parking spaces. Twenty-seven (27) parking spaces will be designated for the housing units and 18 parking spaces will be designated for the commercial development.

The developer will be a Limited Partnership to be formed by McCormack Baron Salazar as managing general partner with majority ownership and Allies and Ross Management Development Corporation as party to the general partner. The Federal funding source to be used to demolish 141 Maxwell Way will be Community Development Block Grant funds. The proposed CDBG funding years are 2017 and/or 2018. The projected cost of the demolition is $80,000.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Gerald Cafardi

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by April 11, 2019, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

