Pittsburgh NAACP issues statement on Michael Rosfield not guilty verdict

The New Pittsburgh Courier has obtained the official statement from Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP President Richard A. Stewart Jr., in response to the Michael Rosfeld not guilty verdict.

“The Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP extends our heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of Antwon Rose Jr. and we remain committed to helping his family find justice for their son and to preventing future injustices such as this,” the statement began. “As a retired law enforcement official, spending over 30 years with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, I have been personally involved with situations involving dangerous criminals and fugitives with multiple felony records and drug dealers in inner-city neighborhoods. I started my career with the City of Pittsburgh where I worked for a year and a half as a police officer.”

The statement continues: “Yes, there have been times, while in the line of duty, when I had to pull out my weapon, but I never had to fire my weapon at any unarmed individuals. Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld was not justified in shooting and killing Antwon Rose Jr. Officers are not trained to kill arbitrarily. They are trained to protect and serve and to take a life in the performance of their duties—only if another life is being threatened.”

Stewart is requesting that all police departments within Allegheny County provide them with their policies and procedures related to implicit bias, as well as evidence of training related to the same implicit bias.

“The Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP has a lot more work to do on behalf of our members and the citizens of the City of Pittsburgh,” the statement read. “We are dedicated to doing our best to be our best.”

