Legal Notices 3-27-19

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 27, 2019

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street

2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about April 12, 2019 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a real estate project. The development, Mellon’s Orchard South is a 47-unit new construction mixed-income multi-family development to be located in the East Liberty neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. The project will include 35 apartments and 12 townhouses. The townhouses, all one-bedroom units, will have live-work layouts. The apartments will include 25 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units in a three-story, walk-up building. Amenities will include a community room and parking for 33 cars.

The developer of the project is Mellon’s Orchard Housing, LLC. The developer was successful in securing an allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). The Federal funding sources include HOME Investment Partnership and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The projected Federal funds is up to $800k and the projected total development cost is $14 million. The proposed funding sources are 2017 and/or 2018 HOME funds and 2018 CDBG funds. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh will provide Project Based Vouchers to subsidize eight (8) of the project units.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Gerald Cafardi

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by April 11, 2019, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

