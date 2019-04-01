Dock Fielder, Bill Robinson—Two Black elected officials who served the people first (March 27)

At the young age of 18, I became interested in the political system and began to ask questions. At the age of 21, I registered and that was the beginning of my life of involvement in the political process. There was a commonality between the Black Republicans and Black Democrats—the true love they had for their political parties. I will always remember the first time I ever heard Mr. William Young speak and his opening words were, “I love the Republican Party as much as I love my religion and my God,” and the audience just stood and applauded. I became an admirer, supporter, and personal friend of Mr. Young and was instrumental in helping him to become the first Black appointed to the state of Pennsylvania Cabinet.

Over the course of my political career, I have known every Black elected official on a personal level. Every Black person that occupied the positions of ward chairpersons, council persons, state representatives and most committee persons.

Pa. Rep. K. Leroy Irvis was the highest-ranking elected Black, who held the powerful position of Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, and came out the 5th ward, chairman Jake Williams, succeeded by Zach Winston, 3rd ward chairman Paul Green, 12th ward chairman Dock Fielder, 13th ward chair Euzell “Bubbie” Hairston, North Side chairmen Jim Bulls, Jimmie Lane.

These were chairmen who could and did deliver the votes each and every election for the Democratic Party. The party could always count on these chairmen. I had witnessed for a number of years as these Black ward chairmen delivered unbelievable numbers of votes for the Democratic Party. It had always been disturbing to me because the Democratic Party failed to recognize the unbelievable job these Black chairmen did for them. The majority of the Black chairmen are dead, the only one living is Jimmie Lane.

The only Black chairmen that put the people before the party was 12th ward chairman DOCK FIELDER. He proved it conclusively in 1996 when the Democratic candidate stated he did not need the Black voters and Dock campaigned for the Republicans. The second Black elected official who put the people before the party was Representative William “Bill” Robinson. Bill proved it when the Democratic Party built two stadiums at the same time and Bill exposed the fact that not one Black was awarded a major contract. The Democratic Party ordered the colored assassins to get Bill, and he was voted out of office.

Yes, “TWO COURAGEOUS BLACK MEN.”

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

