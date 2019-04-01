Delta Sigma Theta swings into Spring (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos March 27)

The subtitle of the 2019 Swing Into Spring Arts Luncheon and Fashion Show was, “This Is How We Style It,” and on March 16, at the Doubletree Hotel in Monroeville, style and art ruled the day. Howie Alexander was on keyboard with a musical prelude and the Hill Dance Academy Theatre set the tone of the fashion show with, “This is Vogue.”

A sold-out crowd enjoyed a great show featuring fashions from: Allure, A Woman’s Touch, Chico’s, Christopher & Banks, Macy’s and Ujamaa Collective. With yours truly as the commentator and Yolanda Rodgers Howsie as the Mistress of Ceremonies, models walked the runway and gave a spring preview for casual, church, ethnic and evening. Dr. Anthony Hamlet, Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools, was a hit as the celebrity guest model and showed the crowd that real men do wear mink. In between scenes Calvin Stemley played a solo on one of his six saxophones and after the fashion show, Kim El gave a dramatic presentation from her play, “Straighten Combs.”

The purpose of the luncheon and fashion show is to benefit the Dr. Vernell Lillie Arts Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was named in honor of Dr. Lillie, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Lillie has made countless contributions to theater arts in the Pittsburgh community for nearly 40 years. Arts Scholarship Chairperson, Karen Price, said the arts are a part of the cultural heritage of every American. They develop creativity and alternative thinking skills required to develop the world and more fully participate in it. Price said thanks to faithful guests and supporters, this year scholarships were presented to JaVaughn Corbett-Sparks-City Charter High School, Ruqqiyah Mosley-City Charter High School and Lani Owens–Barack Obama Academy.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter, has over 190 members from in and around the Pittsburgh area. Their mission continues to focus on transforming lives and impacting the Western Pennsylvania communities.

