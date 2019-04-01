Church Circuit

MOUNT CARMEL PASTORAL APPRECIATION

APRIL 7—Mount Carmel Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Barbara A. Gunn’s 19th Annual Pastoral Appreciation, during the 10:45 a.m. service. Her friend in the ministry, Rev. Cathy Johnson of Triumph Baptist Church in Philadelphia, will preach the Word. Pastor Gunn will certainly be blessed by your presence and your well wishes for her during this Appreciation Celebration. For more information, call 412-823-2841. Mount Carmel is located at 90 Port Perry Road, North Versailles.

