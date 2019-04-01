Business Calendar

Workshop

APRIL 23—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step Business Startup Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The session covers: Business Structure and Formation; Fictitious Name Registration, Employee Issues; Insurance; Financing, and more. Cost $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Sales Tax Webinar

APRIL 24—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will present Sales Tax After June 2018 #Game Changer, 12 to 1 p.m., online. The session covers the Supreme Court ruling expanding states’ ability to levy sales tax on out-of-state purchasers, and what that means for small businesses. The session is free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for more information.

Sales Workshop

APRIL 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Sales Boot Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. This full day training session presented by Scot Teachout of Peak Performance covers: getting past gatekeepers to decision makers; presentations skills; cold calling; getting the asking price; getting past objections; post-sale retention, and more. Cost $399. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

