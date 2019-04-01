Bids and Proposals 3-27-19

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

Connection @ South Side Apartments – Pittsburgh, PA

TWG Construction, LLC (“TWG”), an equal opportunity employer, is seeking bidders for the construction of the “Connection @ South Side Apartments” development located at 2984 Sidney Street, Pittsburgh, PA. This is the new construction of a six story apartment building with 280 units. This project is taxable.

TWG is expressly encouraging MBE and WBE Contractors and Vendors to quote this project and there will be the following xBE requirements: 18% participation by MBE firms and 7% participation by WBE firms.

The construction schedule will be as follows: May 2019 – May 2021.

Specifications, plans and bid documents will be made available on April 1st, 2019 free of charge via FTP site for electronic download. Contractors and vendors interested in bidding should contact Craig Dyksen at 317-252-0215 or via email at cdyksen@twgdev.com.

Bids are due to TWG by 10 am, Friday, April 26th. TWG reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive, to the extent permitted by law, any informality, irregularity or omission, and to accept any bid that is in the best interest of the project.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time, April 18, 2019.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

A-41 SEWERSHED GSI

IMPLEMENTATION DESIGN PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-GSI-102-1

Work of the Contract includes professional engineering, landscape architecture, ecological, and hydrology services for the A-41 Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Conceptual Design Project.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than April 11, 2019. All questions should be submitted electronically via email. No questions will be answered by phone.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions. The individual responsible for overseeing the successful completion of the Project, such as the Bidder’s project executive or project manager for the Owner’s Project must be in attendance at the mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time, April 18, 2019.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

A-42 SEWERSHED GSI

IMPLEMENTATION DESIGN PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-GSI-102-2

Work of the Contract includes professional engineering, landscape architecture, ecological, and hydrology services for the A-42 Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Conceptual Design Project.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than April 11, 2019. All questions should be submitted electronically via email. No questions will be answered by phone.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions. The individual responsible for overseeing the successful completion of the Project, such as the Bidder’s project executive or project manager for the Owner’s Project must be in attendance at the mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER AUTHORITY

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 24, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B190105AR Wide Area Network Fiber Connectivity

B190319A Avaya Support Advantage

B190320 Underfloor Wheel Lathe Replacement

B190321 Multi-band GPS Antennas & Sealant

B181064AR Connect Tix Smart Fare Media

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am April 10, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on April 25, 2019 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

COLLIER/ MANCHESTER GARAGE BUS LIFT IMPROVEMENTS

CONTRACT NOS. SYS-19-05-G, -P, -E

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, material, tools, equipment and incidentals necessary for the installation of three new 3-post scissor, two new 2-post scissor lifts at the Collier and Manchester Garage facilities. This shall include, but is not limited to, concrete slab replacements, floor drains and piping and electrical connections. The Work also includes replacement of the surface overlay on the Manchester parking deck.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after March 25, 2019 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

Email: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

April 9, 2019 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neil H. Holmes Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour

(Contractor shall wear appropriate shoes and safety vest)

[immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference]

Transportation for the Site Tour will be provided.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

April 25, 2019 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

INVITATION FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that specifications and proposal forms for furnishing all labor and materials and professional consulting and/ or construction services for the following project entitled:

Wood Street Commercial Suites Entry Lobby Renovations

(2016-1-CITF-085)

may be obtained at the offices of the RSH Architects located on the 2nd floor of 363 Vanadium Road Suite 200, Scott Township, PA 15243, from 9AM to 4PM, beginning March 26, 2019.

This project requires a non-returnable fee of $100.00 for copies of bid specifications. BIDS FOR ALL PROJECTS WILL BE RECEIVED until 1PM on April 25, 2019. Bids will be publicly opened at 1PM on April 25, 2019 at the offices of RSH Architects at the location indicated above.

There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting on April 9, 2019 at 10AM at 304 Wood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The project includes the Entry Lobby on Wood Street.

Bids must be on standard bid forms included in the manner therein described and be enclosed in a sealed envelope, bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to RSH Architects and marked with the project name. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check upon a National or State bank, drawn and made payable without condition to The Residences at Wood Street in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid, or a bid bond of not less than 5%, and be delivered to the place and hour named.

Compliance is required with the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act of 1961, P.L. 987, No. 442; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60 -1.4); Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July, 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

For additional information, contact David Noss, Principal, RSH Architects (412-429-1555 x.28)

