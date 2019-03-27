WPXI-TV (Channel 11) anchor Marlisa Goldsmith leaving Pittsburgh – will become evening anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas

It could be Election Night. The Penguins winning the Stanley Cup. Or most recently, the WAMO radio station burglary and Antwon Rose’s mother speaking at Woodland Hills High School.

WPXI weekend anchor/weekday reporter Marlisa Goldsmith has been on the front lines, covering numerous local stories for some two and a half years.

The hard work seems to have paid off, as the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Goldsmith is leaving Pittsburgh to become an evening anchor at THV11 (KTHV) in Little Rock, Arkansas.

It’s a homecoming, of sorts – Goldsmith was a reporter and weekend anchor at THV11 from 2013 to 2016, before heading to the Steel City in a similar role.

“I’m excited about Marlisa’s return to Little Rock,” THV11 News Director Dave Parker said in a March 27 statement obtained by the Courier. “She understands what’s important to central Arkansas. She’s a creative journalist with a big heart, and will fit right in with the THV11 team.”

“Marlisa has been a great newsroom and community citizen,” Suzanne Nadell, WPXI-TV news director, told the Courier, March 27. “We will miss her greatly. We’re happy that she has an opportunity to be a Monday through Friday, main anchor. She’ll be with us until the beginning of May.”

In the past few days, viewers have seen Goldsmith report from Woodland Hills High School, where Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose II, spoke to students in the school gymnasium.

“I think she was the epitome of professionalism, she was accommodating, she was flexible around our schedule,” Woodland Hills High School principal Phillip K. Woods told the Courier of Goldsmith. After interviewing Woods, “she even took time to talk to some of my students who had nothing to do with the interview. She took a picture with one student, and pretended to interview another one. She was very cordial, very welcoming.”

Just yesterday, Goldsmith was seen at the WAMO 100.1 FM studios, interviewing station manager Jamal Woodson about a break-in that occurred early Monday morning. Over the years, Goldsmith also has interviewed WAMO midday on-air talent LaKeisha “Kiki” Brown, who called Goldsmith “a tremendous talent” upon hearing the news of her professional promotion.

“This girl is so good, she’s professional, she can do any story thoroughly,” Brown said.

Ask NBC, and Sunday night is “Football Night in America.” And no team seems to play more on Sunday nights than the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the game is over on NBC, there is usually a large holdover audience in Pittsburgh, and the first face they usually see is Goldsmith, anchoring the Channel 11 Sunday night newscast.

“It’s refreshing and inspiring,” Brown said about Goldsmith being an African American woman in that position, in that spotlight. “It makes me feel comfortable, she makes me want to watch and listen.”

Brown also complimented Goldsmith’s sports anchoring, which she’s done on occasion on Channel 11. “The banter back and forth with Chase Williams, she was confident, she didn’t talk over my head, she talked to me. It’s like, she enjoyed it.”

Come June, Goldsmith will join longtime THV11 anchors Craig O’Neill, Dawn Scott, and Ed Buckner in providing Little Rock-area residents with the news of the day.

A familiar face there, during her first stint with THV11, she covered hundreds of stories with topics ranging from the state’s takeover of the Little Rock School District, the devastating April 2014 tornadoes, the Bobby Moore trials, and she even traveled to cover the Ferguson, Missouri riots, according to a THV11 release.

In 2018, Goldsmith received a Robert L. Vann Award of Excellence from the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation. She’s also a multi-Emmy Award nominee.

Goldsmith, a Maryland native, is a graduate of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

“Her look is always amazing on TV,” Brown told the Courier of Goldsmith. “She just has an innocence about her, she’s still humble. I don’t get ego when I see her; she’s always listening, always inviting.”

