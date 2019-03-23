Rosfeld found not guilty on all counts of criminal homicide in Antwon Rose’s death

Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld has been found not guilty in the June 19 fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II.

Rosfeld, who was charged with criminal homicide, killed Rose in a traffic stop. Rose, 17, was unarmed.

Dozens gathered outside the courthouse in the half hour after the verdict to demonstrate in support of Rose. Christian Carter, a youth organizer, read a poem written by Rose before leading the group in a chant calling for justice.

Rosfeld’s attorney Patrick Thomassey described his client as a “good man” and said the case had nothing to do with race.

“I feel horrible for the family,” Thomassey said. “Both families here.”

Thomassey said Rosfeld did as he was trained and was responding to a call for a nearby shooting. The vehicle Rose traveled in was linked to the shooting in North Braddock, but county prosecutors said that Rose was not involved.

In closing arguments Friday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Fodi said Rosfeld acted as “judge, jury and executioner” when he shot Rose.

“Sometimes teenagers run. Is it foolish? Yes. Does it deserve death? No,” Fodi said. “It’s not OK to run from a traffic stop but it’s also not OK to shoot someone who does.”

Outside the courthouse, a crowd of protesters shouted: “Three shots in the back, how you justify that?”

State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) spoke out against the verdict.

“Realistically, we need juries to understand that police officers, however valuable we think they are, however we believe that they are heroes — they are humans also,” she said. “They make mistakes. And sometimes their mistakes lead to children being killed.”