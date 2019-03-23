African Americans in Pittsburgh react to Michael Rosfeld Not Guilty verdict (Courier exclusive video)

Just moments after the Not Guilty verdict for Michael Rosfeld was read by the jury foreperson, African Americans in Pittsburgh congregated outside the Allegheny County Courthouse to give their opinion on the verdict.

Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of a Black teenager, 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, during a felony traffic stop on June 19, 2018.

The New Pittsburgh Courier conducted the interviews seen in the video below.

