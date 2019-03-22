Williamson’s chosen path is a dangerous one

Zion Williamson has all the tools to be a successful (grossly understated) professional basketball player. He’s blessed with size, strength, quickness and agility. A complete “package” of a player who’s destined to make a ton of money, a type of generational wealth that only a few can amass. All he has to do to become the first pick in the upcoming National Basketball Association draft is avoid injury in the NCAA Tournament and simply show up on draft night and smile. Sounds pretty easy, right?