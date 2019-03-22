Wilkinsburg Chamber of Commerce celebrates 125 years of service

BILL SCHENCK, with Tri-State Bank, and Klara Brown, Wilkinsburg School Board Director.
DAVID TURNER, JODY GUY
February 28 was the celebration of 125 years of service from the Wilkinsburg Chamber of Commerce. The event, at the Edgewood Country Club, was themed, “Honoring the Past. Empowering the Future.” Awards were presented to Barrels to Beethoven, Center for Civic Arts, Community Forge, CP Development, and Wilkinsburg Sanitary Project. “These awardees are real life proof that positive change happens through dedication and commitment to their ideals and focus on their mission,” said Chamber of Commerce President John Irwin in a statement. Pictured are LaKrisha Watkins and Jerry Gaudi. (Photos by Courier photographer Dayna Delgado)
In the right photo, it’s Brian Cook, Pittsburgh Black Media Federation President, Leigh Solomon Pugliano, CEO of Barrels to Beethoven, with family, and Irwin.