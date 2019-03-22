Take a trip to LeMoyne House in Washington, Pa., April 13

The parishes of St. Paul Cathedral (Race & Reconciliation), St. Benedict the Moor, and Charles LaWanga, along with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, is going on a tour of the LeMoyne House in Washington, Pa., on April 13.

African Americans played a prominent and key role in the Underground Railroad in Washington County such as Henry Wallace, who helped numerous African Americans fleeing from Virginia and the Carolinas. Often the role that African Americans played in the Underground Railroad was not given the weight nor consideration as other stories by bias historians who desired to keep alive many of the falsehoods centered around the Underground Railroad in Washington County. There is no conclusive proof that fugitive Africans ever stayed in the home of Dr. LeMoyne nor is there any direct evidence that he harbored Africans, but it’s true that Francis Julius LeMoyne was an abolitionist who helped many fugitive Africans.

To join the parishes and ASALH on this historic trip, call Judy Saunders at 412-401-8838, or Janice Simmons at 724-443-5589. Tickets are $35 per person.

