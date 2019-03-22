Dena and Martin LaMar have joined the Pittsburgh Opera Board of Directors

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Dena and Martin LaMar have been named to Pittsburgh Opera’s Board of Directors.

Dena LaMar is the Regional Vice President for the Great Lakes Regions at Advance Auto Parts Inc., the largest automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, for professional and do-it-yourself customers. Previously, Dena had been the Vice President of Operations for GetGo Cafe & Market, and Regional General Manager for Pennsylvania for Walmart Corporation.

A graduate of North Carolina A&T State University and University of Northern Virginia, Dena also serves on Boards of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, and the Robert Morris University President Circle.

Martin LaMar is a Regional Vice President for McCormack Baron Salazar, with oversight of a billion dollar real estate portfolio. Prior to this role, he served as President and CEO of Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority and Senior Vice President of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Martin is an alumnus of the Alabama A&M University, where he graduated with a BA in Finance; the University of Washington, where he earned Master’s degrees in Social Policy and Public Administration; and Brenau (GA) University, where he earned an MBA.

He also holds a Board of Directors position with the Urban League of Pittsburgh. The LaMars live in Pittsburgh and are the proud parents of their daughter Kennedy, a student at The Ohio State University.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Dena and Martin,” says Pittsburgh Opera Board Chair Michele Fabrizi. “Their impressive credentials and track record of excellence, combined with their dedication to serving their community, makes them a true Pittsburgh power couple, and wonderful additions to our Board.”

