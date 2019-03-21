Metro
HomeMetro

Pittsburgh official, husband charged in Detroit hotel case

13 reads
Leave a comment

CHELSA WAGNER

DETROIT (AP) — An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband have been charged following an altercation with police in a Detroit hotel.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 41-year-old Chelsa Wagner faces felony resisting police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

Khari Mosley

Her husband, is also charged with disorderly conduct, as well as misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Wagner, a Democrat, is the Allegheny County controller.

Wagner was arrested March 6 after hotel officials reported a disturbance. Security had asked Mosley to leave after he was not allowed up to his room because he didn’t have his key.

Defense attorney Tom Fitzpatrick called the charges “dubious and bombastic” and said he expected his clients to be “vindicated.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close