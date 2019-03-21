Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Daniels: ‘Pain and anger’ around ‘Empire’ in recent weeks

3 reads
Leave a comment
Lee Daniels
In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Lee Daniels, co-creator of the Fox series “Empire,” poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Empire” co-creator and executive producer Lee Daniels says the weeks since cast member Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with fabricating a racist and homophobic attack have been “a freakin’ rollercoaster.”

In an Instagram video that doesn’t refer to Smollett by name, Daniels says since “the incident” he and his cast have “experienced pain and anger and sadness and frustration and really don’t know how to deal with it.”

Daniels had been among the first to voice his support for Smollett after he made the report in January.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close