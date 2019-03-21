Business
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model

In this May 31, 2018, file photo a customer enters the Apple store in New York. Apple on Monday, March 18, 2019, unveiled a new iPad that’s thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple has unveiled a new iPad that’s thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet.

The new iPad Air will cost $499 and sport a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally. That compares with the standard, 9.7-inch iPad, which Apple will still sell for $329.

Apple has higher-end Pro models starting at $999. The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest. For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.

Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini for the first time in more than three years.

The Mini will cost $399, more expensive than the larger, but older 9.7-inch iPad.

