Guest Editorial …Fox News keeps tolerating bigots

On a recent show, Fox News star personality Jeanine Pirro questioned whether a Muslim congresswoman’s religious beliefs compromised her loyalty to the United States.

Pirro, a former prosecutor turned TV personality, attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in the opening remarks of her weekend show, “Justice With Judge Jeanine.”

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Her comments were widely condemned as prejudiced, including by a Fox News producer, Hufsa Kamal, who wrote to Pirro on Twitter: “can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America, or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself.”

In an unusual quick reproach, Fox News responded about 24 hours after Pirro’s show was aired. “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” the network said in a statement.

Pirro was less contrite. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she wrote in a separate statement. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

Shortly after the Pirro controversy another Fox News personality came under fire for anti-Muslim and racist remarks he made in the past.

In excerpts published by Media Matters, a liberal advocacy group, Tucker Carlson called into the “Bubba the Love Sponge” show in 2006 and mused that “arranging a marriage between a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her.”

On the Monday episode of his 8 p.m. program on Fox News, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host cast himself as a target of a liberal “mob.”

“Fox News is behind us as they have been from the very first day,” Carlson told viewers. He added: “We will never bow to the mob. Ever. No matter what.”

As Carlson was speaking, Media Matters released more excerpts from his appearances on the “Bubba” radio program, including a clip from 2008 in which Carlson described Iraq as “a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semi-literate primitive monkeys—that’s why it wasn’t worth invading.” Calling into the show in 2006, Carlson said of Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, “How is he Black, for one thing? He has one White parent, one Black parent.”

As the excerpts show, these are not off-hand comments, but show a pattern of bigotry by Carlson.

Fox News has long tolerated incendiary remarks by its commentators. In 2017, Pirro was criticized for saying that prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump “need to be taken out in cuffs.” Another host, Laura Ingraham, lost advertisers after she mocked students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, and after she referred to American facilities holding immigrant children as “essentially summer camps.”

Last year, Joy-Ann Reid, the MSNBC host, apologized after revelations that she had published numerous homophobic posts and jokes on a blog that is now defunct.

Instead of apologizing, both Pirro and Carlson responded by saying people that might be upset should simply tune into upcoming episodes.

Fox News personalities have used incendiary and bigoted remarks to help their show’s ratings. Fox News will continue to tolerate this until there are serious financial consequences resulting in the loss of advertisers.

(Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune)

