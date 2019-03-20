Employment Opportunities 3-20-19

Full-Time Laborer

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Laborer in the Department of Public Works. The hourly rate of pay is $13.96. Also looking for Seasonal Laborers for $13.00 per/hour. Position description and Borough employment application are available at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov. Send application to, Wilkinsburg Borough, 605 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 or info@wilkinsburgpa.gov applications also accepted at the Borough administrative offices during normal business hours. Application period closes at 4:00pm on April 5, 2019.

Wilkinsburg residency

is required

EEO

Donn Henderson,

Borough Manager

Manager – Track Way

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Track Way to manage, plan, assign and direct activities of skilled and unskilled labor employees engaged in inspection and maintenance of light rail track. Analyze inspection and maintenance reports for corrective action. Maintain inspection files available for review by FTA or designated agency. Prepare and check estimates for labor, materials, supplies and equipment for various work projects involving track and way maintenance and construction. Responsible for administrative activities, outside contracts, and capital project activities, as related to Authority light rail track and right-of ways, structures and support equipment. Investigate maintenance problems and initiate corrective action. Oversee, develop, and administer standardized programs designed to comply with applicable organizational policies and procedures.

Essential Functions:

•Directs and supervises assistant managers and supervisors of the Track Way Department.

•Manages all phases of the Track Way Department including maintenance and repair of all Track Way Department equipment, equipment maintenance and repair which includes light rail track, tunnels, sidewalks, busways, bridges, parking lots, hillsides, retaining walls and other structures.

•Researches and evaluates track maintenance products/practices to prevent premature rail and track infrastructure wear.

•Manages all activities associated with the daily scheduling of preventive maintenance and repair activities along the light rail system, busways, operating locations, office buildings and other Port Authority maintained areas.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Associate degree in Engineering or directly related field from an accredited school. Experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years of experience in rail/railcar/track maintenance and construction including a minimum of two (2) years of supervisory/managerial experience.

•Knowledge of and experience with safety practices as they pertain to track systems and equipment including knowledge of FRA Track Safety Standards Part 213 subpart A to G including Defect Codes.

•Knowledge of inspection, maintenance repair, installation, troubleshooting and testing of LRT track systems (e.g., roadbeds, grade crossings, ties, rails, frogs, replacement of track switches and embedded track) with the ability to diagnose corrective action necessary to repair track related problems.

•Knowledge of theory, construction, industry practices and principles of track and track maintenance equipment.

•Demonstrated ability to read and understand drawings, blueprints and specifications including the ability to comprehend sophisticated track blueprints and designs.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word.

•Ability to respond on a 24-hour basis.

•Customer focused, well organized and results oriented.

•This a Safety-Sensitive position subject to all testing provisions under the Drug and Alcohol Policy, including random drug and alcohol testing. The person selected for this position may be required to be tested prior to being awarded the job.

Preferred attributes:

•Project Management Experience.

•Track Inspection Certification.

•Experience in track installation and maintenance.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Missy Ramsey

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

MRamsey@portauthority.org

EOE

Engineering: Argo AI, LLC seeks Test Engineer II (multiple openings) to work in Pittsburgh, PA and plan, coordinate, supervise & execute tests of complex electrical systems for autonomous vehicles, with an emphasis on safe, effective and efficient testing. Degree & commensurate exp. req’d. Apply online at www.argo.ai/join-us/

2-1-1 Quality Assurance Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Office

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking a Quality Assurance Manager for PA 2-1-1 Southwest, 2-1-1 SEPA, and PA 2-1-1 Northwest. 2-1-1 is a nationally recognized, easy to remember phone number. It provides an efficient connection between people seeking assistance with available local health and human service resources. The Quality Assurance Manager will be responsible for the overall quality experience of PA 2-1-1 including calls, texts, and chats. The manager will be responsible for the overall quality including the client interaction, referrals provided, and follow up provided. The Quality Assurance Manager will maintain strong professional relationships with health and human services agencies and proactively advocate for clients with critical needs. The manager will participate in attaining and maintaining accreditation from the international Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS) both individually and for the call center.

Master’s degree in Human Services or related field preferred. Bachelor’s degree with related experience will be considered.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Budget and Controls Analyst

Port Authority is seeking a Budget and Controls Analyst to coordinate preparation, analysis and monitoring of capital and operating budgets and programs. To provide support and assistance with regard to development of capital and operating budget variance reporting. To develop and perform complex management analyses.

Essential Functions:

•Coordinates development of the capital and operating budgets between Engineering & Technical Support and Finance. Assist Operations Divisions/Departments in the development of capital budgets and coordinates with finance on funding needs. Provides responsible preparation, analysis, reporting and monitoring support; makes recommendations and assists in policy and procedure implementation.

•Assists in the development of the Authority’s capital forecasts, departmental and/or division goals and objectives; conducts special projects and programs, as assigned.

•Provides assistance to Operations Division project managers and staff in the preparation of capital requests. Prepares and monitors AFEs for projects with the assistance of the project manager.

•Plans and organizes management analyses in such areas as performance indicators, manpower planning, facilities, reimbursement reporting, budget, and policy or procedure modifications.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in accounting, budget administration, finance, and/or statistical business analysis.

•Strong computer and statistical analysis skills.

•Ability to work independently.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

WPXI Is Hiring

News Producer

(Job No. 191935)

WPXI is seeking a full-time Producer with great writing, news judgment and creativity to help drive the best local newscasts in Pittsburgh. Requirements Include: Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting journalism or related field preferred and 2 -3 years of newscast producing experience. Qualified candidates should apply online: jobs.coxmediagroup.com (Job No. 191935). No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

