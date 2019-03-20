Business Calendar

Excel Webinar

MARCH 25—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will present its Excel Webinar Series: Learning Macros, 12 to 1 p.m. Learn how to make Excel work for you, and how to work more efficiently than ever before. Learn the basics of macros, and two different ways to create them. The webinar is offered in partnership with Chatham’s Business & Entrepreneurship Department. Presenter: Rachel Henry, Chatham Student and Business & Entrepreneurship Department Assistant. For more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448

Website Seminar

MARCH 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Boost Your Website’s Visibility SEO 101, 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. In this workshop, our presenter, Chris Vendilli will talk about key techniques to optimize your website and increase your website’s visibility. Cost: $35. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Sales Tax Webinar

APRIL 24—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will present Sales Tax After June 2018 #Game Changer, 12 to 1 p.m., online. The session covers the Supreme Court ruling expanding states’ ability to levy sales tax on out-of-state purchasers, and what that means for small businesses. The session is free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for more information.

Sales Workshop

APRIL 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Sales Boot Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. This full day training session presented by Scot Teachout of Peak Performance covers: getting past gatekeepers to decision makers; presentations skills; cold calling; getting the asking price; getting past objections; post-sale retention, and more. Cost $399. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

