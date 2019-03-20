Bids and Proposals 3-20-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3115 – Procurement of Desktop Computers, Laptops, and Monitors

Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for remediation and demolition of two structures: a 3 story commercial building located at 512 Larimer Avenue and a 2 story commercial building located at 522 Larimer Avenue, and site clearing of 520 Larimer Avenue; in the Larimer neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, and all work incidental thereto required to complete the Scattered Sites Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 13-Rebid, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 4th day of April, 2019, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 10th floor.

Contract documents will be available after 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed. Contractors that previously picked up documents can pick up new documents free-of-charge.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will take place on Wednesday, the 27th day of March, 2019 at 10:00am, at the URA offices, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid for Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 13-Rebid shall be submitted for each bid. The bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications, Certificate of Compliance – Section 3, and the Certificate of Minority and Women’s Participation.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the U.S. Department of Labor as set forth in the Contract Documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally-Assisted construction contracts. The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their age, race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation. Attention is called to Executive Order 11246, to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, 12 U.S.C. 1701U, and to the Section 3 Clause and Regulations set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.

Bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to the Equal Employment Opportunity and the participation of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit an MBE/WBE Solicitation and Commitment Statement along with the bid.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of the opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the Bids and investigation of Bidders prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

AIRPORT AUTHORITY (ACAA)

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR DEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS

DEVELOPMENT OF SITE 9 SITE

ACAA is seeking development proposals for Site 9 located along McClaren Road at intersection Interstate 376 in Findlay Township. ACAA affirmatively ensures that disadvantaged business enterprises shall be afforded the full opportunity to propose and be considered for this development.

Proposal documents are available on the Pittsburgh International Airport’s official website at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/doing-business/business-opportunities or by calling (412) 472-3880.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

TREE AND SHRUB

REMOVAL AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB#300-03-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Tree and Shrub Removal

Authority Wide

IFB#300-03-19

The documents will be available no later than March 11, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 P.M. on March 29, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday, March 21, 2019

1:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

MISCELLANEOUS

CONCRETE AND LEVELING SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB#300-02-19-REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Miscellaneous Concrete and Leveling Services Authority Wide Rebid

IFB#300-02-19-REBID

The documents will be available no later than March 11, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M. on March 29, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday, March 21, 2019

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for the following prime contract with the Authority as follows:

COMMUNITY BUILDING RENOVATIONS

HIGHLAND TERRACE / DONORA, PA

COMM. 3018

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019 at Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00AM/EST, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2019. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 110 Gallatin Drive, Donora, PA.

Plans and Specifications may be examined online at the following Plan Rooms:

Ohio Valley Construction

Employers Council

Wheeling, WV

The Builders Exchange

Pittsburgh, PA

Construct Connect

Norcross, GA

A CD containing PDF’s of all bid documents may be obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of a $25.00 non-refundable payment and valid email address.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF

UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed Bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and the Bids will be publicly opened and read thereafter in the Training Room in the Township Building at the same address for the following:

MUNICIPAL BUILDING BOILER/AIR HANDLER UNIT REPLACEMENTS

Please refer to http://www.twpusc.org/Business/Procurement & Bid Information, for details regarding specifications and Bidding requirements.

/s/Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE:

March 18, 2019

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails structural repairs for the electrical vault at the Ft. Duquesne & 6th Garage, including concrete removal, concrete repairs, etc.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, will be made available after 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 18, 2019, via email request to the Authority’s Project Management Department at tsowinski@pittsburghparking.com.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

