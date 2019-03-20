Airbnb and NAACP To Announce Partnership for Atlanta Hosts

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Airbnb will join together at the NAACP’s Atlanta headquarters to announce the fourth regional launch of its national partnership. In 2017, the two organizations came together to announce a program that included targeted outreach to communities of color to help more people use their homes to earn extra income. Metropolitan Atlanta and Georgia is the first partnership of 2019 and part of Airbnb and the NAACP’s joint efforts to continue to ensure that the benefits of homesharing reach all communities.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.

Airbnb’s mission is to create a world where people can belong through healthy travel that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive and sustainable. Airbnb uniquely leverages technology to economically empower millions of people around the world to unlock and monetize their spaces, passions and talents to become hospitality entrepreneurs. Airbnb’s accommodation marketplace provides access to 5+ million unique places to stay in more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries. With Experiences, Airbnb offers unprecedented access to local communities and interests through 15,000 unique, handcrafted activities run by hosts across 1,000+ markets around the world. Airbnb’s people-to-people platform benefits all its stakeholders, including hosts, guests, employees and the communities in which it operates.

