Wendy Williams reveals she is living in ‘sober house’

Wendy Williams

In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File) 

FILE –

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendy Williams says she’s living in a “sober house” because of addiction struggles.

The 54-year-old talk show host tearfully revealed the information Tuesday to the audience at “The Wendy Williams Show.” She says the only other people who knew about where she was living up until her announcement Tuesday were her husband and son.

Williams says she works out after her show and then is driven by her “24-hour sober coach” to a home where she lives “with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

She says she has been addicted to cocaine in the past and never sought treatment.

