Iconic North Carolina barbecue spot closes over taxes owed

In this April 27, 2008 file photo, patrons leave Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Jim R.Bounds)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A beloved North Carolina barbecue restaurant has closed over apparent tax problems.

Multiple news outlets report Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro recently shut its doors, with a sign posted saying the property had been seized due to nonpayment of taxes.

WRAL-TV reported the Wayne County Clerk of Court said multiple tax liens had been filed against the restaurant, totaling more than $70,000 in tax liability.

State Department of Revenue spokesman Schorr Johnson said the owners can pay back taxes and regain control of the business.

Longtime pitmaster Keith Ward told WRAL that he’s spent his life working there. He said the owners are good people to work for.

