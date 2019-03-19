Business
Facebook settles suits over ad-targeting discrimination

Mark Zuckerberg

In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg adjusts his tie as he arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is settling five lawsuits alleging that its advertising systems enabled discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads.

That clears one big legal issue for the social network but leaves others, including government investigations in the U.S. and Europe over its data and privacy practices.

Plaintiffs in the cases include the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Fair Housing Alliance and others.

Facebook says it will overhaul ad targeting for housing, credit and employment ads so they can’t be used to discriminate on the basis of race, gender, race and ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation and other legally protected categories in the U.S.

