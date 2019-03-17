Meeting highlights from Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority

As part of Developing Pittsburgh, PublicSource will report here about notable actions and conversations from the monthly meetings of the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA]. The meetings are held the second Thursday of each month in the Wherrett Room on the 13th floor at 200 Ross Street.

A recap of the March 14, 2019 meeting of the URA board: The URA Board of Directors approved a redevelopment proposal from Pittsburgh-based TREK Development Group for several lots next to the Garden Theater building on North Avenue. TREK’s preliminary plans include a five-story apartment building with 63 rental units along North Avenue, adjacent to the Garden Theater, and on several lots on Federal Avenue. TREK’s tentative plans include a retail space on the ground floor. The developer estimates project costs to run close to $7.7 million. (Here is a previous PublicSource storyon the Garden Theater block.)

The board also approved a proposal for the sale of land on North Lexington Street in Homewood for $3.2 million to ICON Development and KBK Enterprises, two Pittsburgh-based developers. The 12-acre site includes a pair of existing buildings where the developers say they will build new office space. The office complex will include rent as low as $10 per square foot to support newer companies. Other space will go for as much $30 per square foot, according to ICON. A final plan for the site will come before the URA board again for approval.

