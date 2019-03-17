After years of waiting, Hill District residents consider the Penguins’ latest plan for the Civic Arena site

The land currently serves as parking for Downtown workers and visitors to the PPG Paints Arena, which opened as a replacement for the Civic Arena in 2010. The Penguins communications office did not respond to an interview request Wednesday.
Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle said he hopes residents will be able to provide input as developers submit more detailed plans. He expected the public process would begin in the next couple months.
Lavelle, who represents the Hill District, has been a central player in the years-long negotiations involving Penguins management, city officials and neighborhood residents. Lavelle is a board member of the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA], one of the public landowners of the Civic Arena site. He is also one of three co-chairs of an executive committee created as part of a 2014 agreement between the city, the Penguins organization and Hill District leaders that established local community-oriented goals for the 28-acre Civic Arena site.
