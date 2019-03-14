Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Hosts Jeffrey Osborne on New Date

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 13, 2019–With five gold and platinum solo albums, Jeffrey Osborne brings over three decades of his timeless classics to The Event Center at Rivers Casino on Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.

Released in 2018, his most recent album, “Worth It All,” was written and produced by Osborne and focuses on his deep R&B roots. With over 30 years in the industry, Osborne’s resume is nothing short of phenomenal. Some of his most popular songs that soared to Top 40 hits include “Don’t You Get So Mad;” “Stay With Me Tonight;” the duet with Dionne Warwick, “Love Power;” and the international hit “On the Wings of Love.”

“We are excited to have Jeffrey Osborne perform at Rivers,” said Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino. “His timeless and soulful music appeals to a wide-ranging audience — it will definitely be an unforgettable night in The Event Center.”

As the youngest of 12 children to Clarence “Legs” Osborne, a popular trumpeter who played with Lionel Hampton and Duke Ellington, Osborne grew up surrounded by music and later went on to begin a career for himself.

Formerly the lead singer of the ’70s funk and soul band Love Men Ltd., Osborne pursued a successful solo career after 10 years with the group, which was later known as L.T.D. To date, Osborne has a total of 13 solo albums, many of which feature chart-topping singles on the U.S. R&B charts. Osborne remains a recognizably smooth-voiced singer in the industry and continues to tour around the world.

Tickets for Jeffrey Osborne’s show and for all Rivers Casino Pittsburgh performances can be purchased in the Rivers Casino Gift Shop or at RiversCasino.com.