North Catholic girls win another WPIAL title, and more from the WPIALs

Yes, it’s true—North Catholic got off to a slow start. Only nine points in the first quarter, 26 by halftime.

But they were the two-time defending WPIAL champions, and in the third quarter, they showed why. The Trojanettes, led by Tess Myers, Kylee Lewandowski and Dani Short, exploded with 30 points in the third quarter, en route to a 75-57 win, March 1, at the Petersen Events Center.

Short, who’s headed to play basketball at Brown University in the fall, scored 11 points. Myers had 26 points, and Lewandowski finished with 16.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: