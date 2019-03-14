Business
City votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers

City Council Chamber. (Photo by J. Dale Shoemaker/PublicSource)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh city leaders have voted to make pregnancy a protected class in the city’s anti-discrimination code.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who introduced the bill in February, says the passage of the legislation Tuesday has the city “leading the way nationwide.” The Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh’s anti-discrimination code, which will now include 14 protected classes, applies to employers in city limits that have at least five employees.

